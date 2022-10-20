CM calls DDC backbone of Delhi's development

New Delhi: In the last 7 years, Delhi government's think tank Dialogue and Development Commission has put in unprecedented hard work to come up with brilliant projects for the development of the capital and deserves a lot of credit for the success of Delhi government's schemes, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a press conference on Wednesday while presenting DDC's report card to mark 7 years of its formation. Along with DDC vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah, the CM released a report titled '7 Years of DDC — 70 Innovations Redefining Governance'.



As per Kejriwal, the DDC provides the government with the crucial pieces of the puzzle that complete the picture of Delhi. The report is a detailed description of all of those 'puzzle pieces' which DDC has put together over the last 7 years to help in the mission of creating a modern, high-tech, progressive, prosperous and equitable Delhi.

Kejriwal said, "The Delhi government has its own think-tank named the Dialogue and Development Commission. It was a first-of-its-kind experiment we performed after coming to power. Quite often, we have observed that ministers and officers get so involved in discharging their daily responsibility while running the government that they do not find time to design new policies after thorough research and consultation with stakeholders & experts. As a result, they frame and implement half-baked policies which fail to serve their purpose."

He continued, "In order to address these shortfalls, we established DDC 7 years ago with the sole function of ideating, designing and holding consultation on new policies to be brought by the government. We have observed that most of the policies brought and run by the Delhi government are successful in meeting their targets. Other governments also prepare progressive policies but all those policies fail when they meet the reality on ground. A large credit in the success of our policies when they are implemented on ground goes to DDC."

At the same time, Jasmine Shah tweeted saying, "The last 7 years have witnessed the emergence of DDC as an institution that can find solutions to most complex policy challenges of Delhi and translate them to reality. DDC's Report provides an unprecedented window into how DDC has brought about 70 governance innovations to solve critical policy problems facing Delhi over the last 7 years."

Earlier in the day, a meeting of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi was held under the leadership of DDC Chairman Arvind Kejriwal. The meeting was also attended by Jasmine Shah and DDC members Aswathi Muralidharan, Gopal Mohan and Vijaya Chandra Vupputuri, besides ex-officio members including the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (Finance).