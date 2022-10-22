CM: Bow to all brave cops who laid down their lives in line of duty

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday paid tribute to police martyrs and said he bowed to all brave policemen who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

On Police Commemoration Day, he took to Twitter to also say that his government "always takes care" of the families of such policemen.

"On 'Police Memorial Day', I bow to all the brave policemen who sacrificed their lives in the service of the public while performing their duty with full devotion.

"Our government always takes care of the families of all such brave policemen,"

Kejriwal tweeted.