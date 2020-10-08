CM boasts of odd-even & PUSA tech at global summit on climate change

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke about the Delhi government's achievements and challenges in fighting the pollution and use of the odd-even scheme, at the 'Daring Cities 2020' conference, which emphasised the demerits of climate change and was hosted by the ICLEI- Local Governments for Sustainability and Germany's Bonn.



The Delhi government in a bid to control and respond to the climate emergency

introduced odd-even schemes, shut down thermal power plants, banned the use of polluting fuels, and has started a mega green drive in the capital, the CM said, adding that they had also started

sending out their bi-decomposer solution to deal

with crop residue.

He boasted of the Delhi government's drive to go electric and talked of the aim to ensure 25 per cent of all vehicles purchased by 2024 are electric vehicles.

He said that several people advised him against the odd-even scheme and said it was "politically suicidal".

He said that when he explained the concept to the citizens, they embraced the scheme and followed it "voluntarily". He added that the measure led to a 15 per cent reduction in air pollution.

He said that two thermal power plants that constituted a major chunk of pollution were functional in the capital. To curb the level of pollution, the government shut down the plants and shifted to renewable resources.