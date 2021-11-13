CM assures help to accident victim's kin

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met with the bereaved family of a truck accident victim in East Kidwai Nagar and assured the family of his full support.



"It is very sad that a young man passed away at such a young age. I urge the family members that if they face any problem in the future, please tell me without any hesitation. I am like your son, like your brother, I will try my best to help," the CM said.

A 24-year-old slum dweller, Viplak, was seriously injured after a truck overturned while he was returning from Kali puja on November 7.

He was admitted for treatment at AIIMS Trauma Center in critical condition and passed away on November 8 during treatment. Viplak is survived by his mother, a sister who is married and a younger brother, who is currently unemployed.

Viplak was living with his mother and siblings in the Bengali Camp slum in East Kidwai Nagar area and his father had passed away earlier.