CM Arvind Kejriwal to get vaccinated at LNJP today

New Delhi/noida/ghaziabad: As Delhi's Covid-19 cases start to see a marginal surge with vaccination now in the third phase, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to take his jab at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital today (Thursday) morning.



While PM Narendra Modi had taken Bharat Biotech's Covaxin at AIIMS here, LNJP is administering Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield vaccines to its patients.

Meanwhile, the Capital reported 240 fresh infections of the novel Coronavirus, taking the total number of cases here to above 6.39 lakh. The city added three more deaths to its toll from the virus, which reached 10,914 on Wednesday night.

According to data shared by the Delhi government, a total of over 25,054 people were vaccinated on Wednesday till 6 pm, of which over 20,000 were administered their first dose of the vaccine.

Among these, the Delhi government said a majority (over 13,000) were above the age of 60 and 1,625 were between 45 and 59 years old with comorbidities. Moreover, about 3,364 frontline workers and 2,075 healthcare workers got their first doses on Wednesday till 6 pm.

Officials said that a total of 4,196 people showed up for their second dose of the vaccine and four minor cases of adverse effects following immunisation were reported during the day.

While the city's Covid-19 testing rate has been high, with over 68,000 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the daily positivity rate has remained below one per cent. However, since the beginning of February, daily cases have seen a marginal increase, which has resulted in active cases in the city going up.

At the beginning of February, Delhi had around 1,000 active cases. As of Wednesday evening, active cases in the city stand at 1,584, of which 826 patients are recovering under home isolation.

Meanwhile, full-fledged Covid vaccination drive of people above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with co-morbidities to start today in both Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad.

The Uttar Pradesh government has set a target to inoculate beneficiaries in both the districts in one month's drive. For Ghaziabad, it has been decided to inoculate 93,000 beneficiaries while the figure is 65,000 in Gautam Buddh Nagar. As per a senior health officer, the vaccination drive will be conducted three days a week (Monday, Thursday and Friday) while for district hospitals, it will be six days a week.