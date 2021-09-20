CM Arvind Kejriwal red-flags worsening air quality in Capital

New Delhi: In a stark reminder to NCR states with respect to stubble burning ahead of the winter months, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday tweeted air pollution data, which is now worsening, a day after the CM said that neighbouring states had not implemented the right solutions to held their farmers.



On Sunday, chief minister Kejriwal tweeted: "Air pollution data for 19 Sep (safe limit in brackets) AQI- 82 (0 to 50 - Good, 51 to 100 - Satisfactory) PM10- 85 (0 to 50 Good, 51 to 100 Satisfactory) PM2.5- 35 (0 to 30 Good, 31 to 60 Satisfactory)"

A day ago, according to the readings available with the chief minister's office, the AQI was at 69, PM10 content was at 67 and PM2.5 was at 27. While putting out the numbers on Saturday, the chief minister had said, "Del air quality will deteriorate from mid-Oct (stubble burning). State govts hv not taken action to support their farmers On its own, Del air is clean."

What the chief minister was referring to is the Pusa technology that has resulted in a bio-decomposer solution that can decompose stubble saving farmers the trouble of burning it before sowing the next crop. Earlier this month, the Delhi government had announced that a third-party agency of the Jal Shakti Ministry — WAPCOS had assessed the

effectiveness of the bio-decomposer solution — and cleared it for use.

Following this, the CM had also written to the Centre asking that it recommend stubble burning states to use this instead of burning it.

Significantly, Delhi has been at odds with neighbouring states and the Centre over the source of pollution with the AAP-led dispensation insisting that the increase is attributable to stubble burning.

And now, a real-time source-apportionment study is also in the works to make sure Delhi's Green War Room can act against polluting elements accurately and quickly.

Moreover, the Delhi government has already called for a detailed pollution control plan from all departments and civic bodies in the city by September 21, so that a plan to fight bad air can be put in place in time.

PUC certificates must to avoid punitive action



Meanwhile, the Transport Department here has issued a public notice, reminding residents here that carrying a valid pollution under control certificate will become necessary to avoid punitive action.

If caught without a valid PUC certificate, vehicle owners may face imprisonment up to six months or fine up to Rs 10,000 or both. They will also be disqualified to hold their driving licence for three months, stated a public notice issued by the transport department on Sunday.

There are over 900 pollution checking centres authorised by the transport department in Delhi. These are set up at petrol pumps and workshops spread all over the city so motorists can get it done easily.