CM appeals to Centre to take back Bill 'curtailing' Delhi govt powers

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the presence of his cabinet and party MLAs on Wednesday said his government and party are "ready to do anything" for the people of the Capital but will not allow the Central government "to take away the people's power".



His remarks came at a protest organised at Jantar Mantar here by the ruling party to show opposition against the proposed Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 — which essentially defines the "Lieutenant Governor" here as the "government" in terms of legislation passed by the Assembly. The AAP and Congress have

both come out against the bill, saying it essentially bypasses the elected government of the Capital and gives the L-G's office far-reaching executive powers.

The CM said the Bill seeks to curtail the powers of the AAP-led Delhi government by making L-G the supreme authority said that if need be he will "touch their feet or beg them" but will not allow any development work to stop.

While speaking to party supporters who had gathered for the protest he questioned the relevance of holding elections if the L-G is to be given authority. "The BJP frequently holds elections but then dismantles the government as they have done in several states and they could not buy AAP MLAs despite trying, now they want to dismantle the government by bringing in law in such an unruly manner," he added.

He said the opposition party feels threatened seeing AAP's progress in other states hence such dubious means are being adopted by them. The CM on Wednesday while referring to reports said that 90 per cent of the population of the city believed the Central government's move was "totally unwarranted and unacceptable and that his party should run the administration".

The CM appealed to the Central government to take back the law and not snatch the power from the people. He said that seeing Delhi's governance model people in Gujarat and UP have started asking for free electricity. "Why can't the BJP also do good work? If they do good work then AAP will not get a single seat in other states," he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, "This law does not only aim to reduce the powers of Arvind Kejriwal and his Cabinet, it aims to stifle our growth across the country. Recently, I visited Himachal Pradesh and people wearing the AAP caps met us, they told us how they were waiting for us to arrive there. The BJP feels threatened because we are now getting votes in other states like Himachal Pradesh."

The Chief Minister said that the country is celebrating its 75th year of independence from British rule

and here BJP-led Centre government is snatching the rights of citizens in the Capital. MLA Somnath Bharti also condemned the move and said, "It is a daytime rape of democracy by the BJP.

They are doing this as the PM sees Arvind Kejriwal as a rival because Rahul Gandhi is not a threat anymore."