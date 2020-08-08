CM announces incentives of up to `1.5 lakh under new EV Policy

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday launched the 'Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy' under which his government will waive registration fees and road tax and provide incentives of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for new electric vehicles in the city.



The CM said this will boost the economy, create jobs and reduce pollution levels. He added that the "progressive policy" aims to ensure that 25 per cent of vehicles in the city would be electric by 2024.

"I hope that after five years, the name of Delhi will come atop due to this policy when there is a discussion on electric vehicles in the world," CM Kejriwal said.

Incentives of up to Rs 30,000 for two-wheelers, autos, e-rickshaws and freight vehicles while incentives of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for cars along with low-interest loans on electric commercial vehicles will be provided under the policy.

"We expect five lakh new electric vehicles in the next five years," the CM said, adding that a "scrapping incentive" for exchanging old petrol or diesel vehicles for electric ones, will also be introduced.

The CM said a 'State Electric Vehicle Board' will be set up and 200 charging stations will come up in one year. The policy will be in place for three years, after which it will be reviewed, he said, adding that this would be in addition to the Centre's Fame India Phase-2 scheme and people can avail benefits under both.

Sohinder Gill, Director General of the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles said the Delhi government's policy will boost the existing EV architecture more than the Centre's scheme and that the "Delhi policy in a way is a benchmark for other states' policies".