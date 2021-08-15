CM announces implementation of Deshbhakti Curriculum in Delhi govt schools this I-Day

New Delhi: The Delhi government will implement a Deshbhakti Curriculum in its schools on the 75th anniversary of Independence to instil patriotism in young minds, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday. Kejriwal was presented a copy of the Deshbhakti Curriculum Framework to initiate its roll-out.



"We kept on teaching Physics, Chemistry, Maths for 70 years, no one thought of teaching children Deshbhakti. I am delighted that the Deshbhakti Curriculum will be launched in schools of Delhi to instil patriotism in young minds, he said.

The chief minister said that the Deshbhakti Curriculum will help realise the dreams of freedom fighters and the celebration of Independence Day will cease to be symbolic in schools but will now have a substantive meaning.

He also said that the government is fully committed to celebrate the spirit of independence each day and has learnt a lot in the process of making the curriculum framework.

"When we started working on the Deshbhakti Curriculum two years ago, we did not know how it would be and how it would happen. It is a dynamic and constantly evolving process. We have learnt a lot during its pilot and will continue to learn more with time. We also have to take care of the assessment intricately. While we keep our anecdotal experiences in mind we have to objectively assess if patriotic feelings are actually being instilled in the minds of our children," he added.

Kejriwal had announced the vision of the Deshbhakti Curriculum on the 73rd Independence Day celebrations in 2019.

The Deshbhakti Curriculum Committee submitted the framework which was approved by the Governing Council of SCERT on August 6.

On Saturday, the SCERT director presented a copy of the Deshbhakti Curriculum Framework to Kejriwal. He was accompanied by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and senior education department officials.

Sisodia, while presenting the Deshbhakti Curriculum to the CM, said Deshbhakti will be the guiding light of teaching and learning in Delhi government schools.

The Deshbhakti Curriculum Framework of the Delhi government aims to develop a deep sense of respect towards the constitutional values and seeks to bridge the gap between values and action, according to a statement from the government.