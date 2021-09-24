Clubhouses, office buildings across Noida apartment complexes sealed

New Delhi: The Noida Authority has started sealing clubhouses and official buildings in condominium societies across Noida, citing that there was no proper arrangement for sewage treatment here — as mandated by the National Green Tribunal.



Among the properties that have so far been sealed in the last two days are ones at Marvel Home, Prateek Fedora, Antiriksh Nature Apartment, Golf City, Gardenia India Ltd, and Aims Max Gardenia Developers in Sector 75, Gaur Grandeur, Assotech in Sector 78, one AVP Buildtech and residence. While these properties were sealed on Tuesday, several others were sealed on Wednesday.

According to the Noida Authority, they had issued an order regarding the compliance of sewage treatment solutions at these buildings and found that many of these properties either did not have an STP (Sewage Treatment Plant) or the one there was not functioning.

"Various teams of Noida Authority surveyed STP arrangements inside housing societies. It was found that in many societies that either there was no arrangement of a plant or it was non-functional. This is a violation of the tribunal norms. It has been ordered to seal offices and clubs that belong to builders of the housing societies," the NOIDA said.

And while facilities at the Prateek Fedora were unsealed late on Wednesday night, residents in these societies have claimed that they were not served prior notice about such a requirement being necessary and the action came out of the blue. Moreover, in buildings where residents' associations have taken over, the homeowners claimed that they were not even aware of an NGT STP requirement.

However, Noida Authority officials have now said that they are in the process of reviewing their action and are taking remedial steps. They said that the action was meant to be against builders for not complying with STP norms as set by the NGT and not against residents who are living in the buildings.