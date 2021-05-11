Cloudy morning in Delhi, rain likely

New Delhi: It was a cloudy morning in the national capital on Tuesday with the weather department forecasting light rain towards the evening.



The minimum temperature settled at 24.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, while the humidity at 8.30 am was 48 per cent, the Met office said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the sky will remain "generally cloudy" through the day and there is a chance of light rain or drizzle.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 39 degrees Celsius, it said.

Monday's maximum temperature had settled at 37 degrees Celsius.