Cloudy morning in Delhi, minimum temperature settles at 24.4 deg C
New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a cloudy morning on Saturday with the minimum temperature in the national capital settling at 24.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin.
The maximum temperature in the city is expected to settle at 35 degrees Celsius, the bulletin stated.
According to the IMD, generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are expected during the day.
Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (climate change and meteorology) of Skymet Weather, said the monsoon is expected to arrive in Delhi around the usual date, June 27, or a day or two in advance.
In the last 24 hours, Delhi recorded 13 mm of rainfall. Waterlogging was also reported in several areas in the city.
The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded in the 'satisfactory' (74) category around 9 am, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
