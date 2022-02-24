Cloudy morning in Delhi

New Delhi: The national capital on Thursday experienced a cloudy morning while the minimum temperature settled two notches above the season's average at 12.7 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

Officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius.

The weather office said strong surface winds are likely to sweep across the national capital for the next few days due to western disturbance.

Delhi's maximum temperature on Wednesday had settled at 24.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season.

Meanwhile, the city's air quality continued to remain in the poor category as the air quality index (AQI) at 9 am on Thursday was 289, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good , 51 and 100 satisfactory , 101 and 200 moderate , 201 and 300 poor , 301 and 400 very poor , and 401 and 500 severe .