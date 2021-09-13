Clouds check temp day after record rains, more predicted

New Delhi: A day after record heavy rains pounded Delhi, partly cloudy skies on Sunday kept the mercury low in the national capital as the maximum temperature settled at 33.4 degrees Celsius, normal during the season, the IMD said, adding that more rains are expected this season even as Skymet Weather has predicted a delayed exit for monsoon in the area.



Several areas in the national capital received rains on Sunday, including Safdarjung Enclave (0.8 mm), Palam (2.4 mm) and Aaya Nagar (36.3 mm), it said. On Saturday, record heavy rains lashed the national capital making it the wettest monsoon season in 46 years. The relative humidity was recorded at 93 per cent on Sunday evening, it said.

The weatherman has issued a yellow alert, predicting generally cloudy sky with light rain on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 33 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The IMD uses four colour codes: Green means all is well; yellow indicates severely bad weather. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruption in day-to-day activities.

The city had recorded 121.1 mm rainfall from 5:30 am to 5.30 pm on Saturday, according to the weather department. On September 1 and 2 too, the city had seen more than 100 mm rainfall.

It has been a bountiful September for Delhi, with 383.4mm of rainfall recorded this month till Saturday evening, which is the highest in 77 years, according to the weather department.

The air quality index remained in the "satisfactory" category at 62 at 6.05 pm, according to the real-time data of CPCB.

Significantly, with the unusual monsoon weather pattern this season, with short intense spells of rain instead of sustained periods of low rainfall, has presented a unique challenge for authorities in Delhi trying to keep up with drain cleaning.

On Sunday, speaking on the flooding in Delhi the day before, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his government had had the misfortune of inheriting an "idiosyncratic drainage system" built by previous governments, which they are now having to fix.

He assured the public that they will not have to face waterlogging in the coming years in Delhi as his government is working on a complete overhaul of the city's drainage system.

"It needs time (to improve such a vast drainage system), it was never worked upon by them (previous governments) earlier. But I can assure you after some years you won't see waterlogging anywhere in Delhi," Kejriwal said in a statement.