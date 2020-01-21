Cloud cover increases temp
New Delhi: The mercury in the national capital rose on Tuesday due to a cloud cover, an official from the MeT department said.However, temperatures are expected to dip in the next two to three days with the commencement of icy winds from the hills on Wednesday. The city recorded a minimum of 9.2 degrees Celsius, which was two notches more than normal.
