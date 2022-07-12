Closure notice to 14 units manufacturing plastic carry bags & packaging materials

New Delhi: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Monday directed the closure of 14 units manufacturing plastic bags and packaging material that are less than the permitted thickness, a statement said.



An 'environmental compensation' of Rs 1.22 crore has also been imposed on the defaulting units in Narela and Bawana industrial areas that were making plastic bags which were less than 75 microns and packaging material that was less than 50 microns in thickness in violation of the Plastic Waste Management Rules.

The Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited has also been directed to disconnect the power supply to them.

Also, the DPCC imposed a fine of Rs 1.3 lakh on 26 units engaging in the sale and use of the banned single-use plastic items in markets.

In a bid to control plastic pollution, India has banned 19 single-use plastic (SUP) items: earbuds, plastic sticks for balloons, flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol), plates, cups, glasses, forks, spoons, knives, straws, trays, wrapping or packaging films around sweets boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners of less than 100 microns and stirrers.

Plastic carry bags of thickness less than 75 microns are also prohibited under the Plastic Waste Management Rules. Their thickness will have to be increased to 120 microns from December 31.

Plastic wrapping material less than 50 microns in thickness and plastic sachets used for selling and storing tobacco, pan masala and gutkha are also not allowed.

Delhi generates 1,060 tonnes of plastic waste per day. SUP is estimated to be 5.6 per cent (or 56 kg per metric tonnes) of the total solid waste in the capital.

The pollution control body has set up a control room to monitor the implementation of the ban on 19 identified single-use plastic items.

The control room will receive all complaints related to the violation of the SUP ban and direct enforcement teams to take action against them.

Grievances regarding the infractions can also be lodged through the Green Delhi application of the Delhi government or the "SUP-CPCB" application of the Central Pollution Control Board.