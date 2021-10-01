Climate activists to be part of Delhi govt's 'green' initiatives

New Delhi: The Climate youth activists will be participating in the green programmes and activities initiated by the state government in the upcoming months, according to an official in the Delhi government.



The Youth activist group had earlier protested outside the Delhi Chief Minister's office but talks with the government did not lead to a fruitful outcome, an official aware of the developments told Millennium Post.

A virtual meet has been scheduled for October 1, in which several other climate groups along with Climate youth activists group will participate and brainstorm on the next steps that can be taken to curtail environment pollution and what more the government can do as well will be discussed, the official added. Meanwhile, Environment Minister Gopal Rai appealed to residents of the city to reduce the number of vehicle trips to help bring down vehicular pollution.

The minister held a meeting with resident welfare associations, NGOs and eco clubs on pollution control measures being taken by the Delhi government. Senior officials from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Environment Department attended it.

"We wanted to collect the feedback from these organisations on our efforts and seek their suggestions. Most of the people said that the 'Red light on Gaadi off' campaign should be continued," he told reporters.

It was suggested that all RWAs promote carpooling. Residents can plan their work and reduce the number of vehicle trips accordingly, which will help bring down vehicular pollution. Security guards should be provided heaters to prevent burning of biomass, Rai said.

The minister also launched an email id — greenwarroom@gmail.com — using which people can give suggestions to the government on pollution control measures. The Delhi government has imposed a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the city till January 1, 2022.