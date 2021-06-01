Climate activist' Licypriya's absconding father arrested in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday said it had arrested child "climate activist" Licypriya Kangujam's father KK Singh for fraud in the Capital. The accused was identified as Kanarjit Kangujam, also known as Dr KK Singh.

He was nabbed near the Maharani Bagh area. Sources claimed that he was going to the IGI airport area to meet someone.

As per sources, Singh was wanted by Manipur Police and had a reward of Rs 1 lakh on him. There have been accusations against him of misleading, fraud and faking her daughter's achievements in "climate activism".

The investigation has also revealed that In the name of the International Youth Committee (IYC), the accused had defrauded several national and international students by seeking funds from them.

In one of the recent complaints, one student from Nepal was promised participation in an international conference called The Europe Exchange Youth Programme in 2018 but it got postponed and it never happened.

When the student asked for his money he did not hear anything from the organisers so in the end, he wrote to the Indian Embassy and a case was registered against the accused.

The case was registered against Singh under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Meanwhile, a woman activist tweeted that Kangujam Kanarjit aka Dr KK Singh. He was arrested in 2015 in Manipur on charges of criminal case number 176 of 2015 u Section 420 (Fraud), 324 (Assault) & 406 (Criminal breach of trust). He was absconding.

Now it is also being proved whether Singh, after collecting donations from various people, fled from Manipur and was hiding in Delhi.

Investigators are also probing whether the accused had prepared several fake documents and used forged signatures through which he showcased himself as a prominent personality. Police have also found that Singh also got himself photographed with international personalities which might help him in carrying his nefarious activity.