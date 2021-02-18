Clear Thursday in Delhi

New Delhi: It was a clear morning in the national capital on Thursday and the minimum temperature settled at 9.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the Met office said.



The weatherman has forecast a sunny day ahead and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 28 degrees Celsius.



The humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 100 per cent, he said.



Wednesday's maximum temperature was recorded at 27.2 degree Celsius, three notches above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 9.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

