Clear morning in Delhi; minimum temperature settles at 17.1 deg C

New Delhi: Delhi woke up to a clear Saturday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 17.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.



It said the humidity level recorded at 8:30 am was 45 per cent.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 37 degrees Celsius, the weather office said, as it predicted a mainly clear sky during the day.

The minimum and the maximum temperatures in the city on Friday were 14.3 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius, respectively.