Clear morning in Delhi, max temp for city expected to be 41 Deg C

New Delhi: Delhiites on Wednesday woke up to a clear sky and the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the meteorological department said.



The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 39 per cent and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 42 degrees Celsius, it said.

The minimum and maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 19.6 degrees Celsius and 41.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.