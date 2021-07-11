Clear morning in Delhi

New Delhi: It was a clear morning in the national capital on Sunday as the minimum temperature settled at 28.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the MeT Office said.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky with a possibility of light rain and thundershowers later in the day.

The humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 71 per cent, he said.

Saturday's maximum temperature was 39.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 28.6 degrees, a notch above the season''s normal.



