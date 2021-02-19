Clear morning in Delhi

New Delhi: It was a clear Friday morning in Delhi with the minimum temperature settling at 9.9 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.



The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies with shallow fog during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

The humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 100 percent, the IMD said.

Thursday's maximum temperature was recorded at 27.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 9.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.