Cleaning Yamuna, ending water pollution priorities: Delhi environment minister

New Delhi: Cleaning the Yamuna and eradicating water pollution in Delhi in the next five years are the priorities of the Delhi government, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Saturday.

After these two, the Delhi government will also work on riverfront development, Rai said.

"Our primary focus is cleaning Yamuna and eliminating waste from local water bodies in next five years, so that effluent do not flow into the river. Once we are successful in achieving this goal, we will work on developing the Yamuna riverfront," he said after inspecting a sewage treatment plant near Delhi Gate.

There are 35 STPs in Delhi treating polluted water and segregating waste which can be converted into compost for agricultural use.

Treatment of water from Najafgarh and Shahdara drains that contribute about 60 percent of the total effluent discharged into Yamuna river is under process, Rai said.

"Delhi government is implementing the Interceptor Sewer Project (ISP) in six packages under which the waste water flowing in these drains will be trapped and diverted to STPs for treatment. The Interceptor Sewer Project is likely to be completed by March 31," the minister said.

He suggested that close coordination with the Delhi Jal Board was needed to ensure that the waste water trapped in ISP could be treated to meet the standards at Delhi Gate STP.

The plant maintains Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) levels of 6-8 mg/litre, less than 10 mg/litre for which it was designed, he said. "This will help ensure establishment of good quality water treatment mechanisms across Delhi in the long-run."

After taking charge as environment minister earlier this week, Rai chaired a meeting with Delhi Pollution Control Committee officials to formulate action plans to resolve environment issues.