Cleaning of Yamuna our top priority, says CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a meeting held at town hall in Maharaja Agrasen College on Friday, said that cleaning up of river Yamuna will be his priority in the next five years.



He also said that he dreams to make Delhi the cleanest city in the world besides issues of air-pollution and garbage in Delhi will be taken up as some of the most significant issues over the next five years.

The CM said, "We have to clean the river Yamuna and the entire city of Delhi. We have to revamp the transport sector and work on eradicating pollution from Delhi. Cleaning up of river Yamuna is our priority in the next five years. The river is polluted by sewer and industrial waste from the city. We have identified and planned a waste management system. I assure you that in the next five years, we will clean up the river Yamuna. I will be the first one to take a dip in the river. I hope we will hold a town hall session on the banks of river Yamuna."

Kejriwal added, "We will make the bus rides free for students after being re-elected in Delhi. I have been asked a lot of times about where will I get the funds to do it, and I was also asked about it even when I was making bus rides free for women."

The CM said, "We have conducted a study on the last mile connectivity in Delhi and will soon release the report on the same and also on work done on resolving connectivity issues. The police need to strengthen their force and needs to instil people's faith in them. Police should work on establishing a system, that if a woman is in danger, she should first contact the police. Moreover, the mindset of a family is such that if their member is caught committing a crime, the families try to save them. I want to request all the women sitting here and those who are watching me, to disassociate themselves from their sons and brothers if they ever commit such a crime. Everybody, including society, needs to change to tackle such issues."

CM speaking on the Assembly polls added, "AAP will win in Delhi. We have witnessed different voting patterns in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections. Even though Odisha had Assembly elections on the same day as the Lok Sabha elections, Naveen Patnaik was elected as the CM of Odisha by the people. We are witnessing the same trend across the country."