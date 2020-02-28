Class 8 girl missing since Mon reunited with family

NEW DELHI: A 13-year-old girl, who had gone missing after school on Monday amid violence in north-east Delhi was reunited with her parents on Friday, police officials said.



The girl, a Class 8 student, had gone to take an examination at her school in the Khajuri Khas area, some 4.5 km from her residence in Sonia Vihar, on Monday.

Her uncle told Millenium Post, "She was taken by one of her school friend's father to his house as his house was near the school. There was mayhem and the girl then forgot the mobile number. She came back and now the family is moving to their hometown."

The girl's father, who was supposed to pick her up at 5.20 pm, got caught in the riots that ensued in the area. It was then the family approached police and lodged a missing report. Several messages on WhatsApp and Twitter were circulated to trace the girl.

Khajoori Khas was amongst the worst affected areas in Delhi riots.

"The girl was found. She is safe and is being produced in a magistrate's court for her statement," a police official said.