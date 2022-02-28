Class 1 student develops Covid symptoms; school goes online for two days

New Delhi: A few days into finally reopening physical classes after an over two-year-long break, a private school in north Delhi's Model Town has decided to switch back to online classes after a Grade 1 student with them developed mild-Covid-like symptoms, following which all students and parents were asked to take necessary precautions, the school officials said on Sunday.



The student had on Thursday attended the school at Model Town, but his parents informed the administration on Saturday that he had developed Covid-like symptoms like headache and pain, it said. As a precautionary measure, the school administration decided not to conduct offline classes for students from nursery to class 5 on Monday.

"The affected student attended school on Thursday and was absent the next day. After his parents told us about the situation on Saturday, we informed the rest of the parents and asked them to take precautionary measures and also inform the school administration in such cases.

All the students and teachers at the school are safe. There is nothing to worry, but still

we decided to go for online classes for a day," the school principal said.

He added that although they santise the school premises and take all necessary measures to prevent the spread of the infection, they still wanted to be more cautious about the health and safety of the children.

The offline classes for students of nursery to class 5 will resume from Wednesday, the principal added.

Meanwhile, the Capital on Sunday reported 484 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths while the positivity rate stood at 0.95 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. As

of Sunday, about 1,479 Covid patients were in home isolation and the number of containment zones continued to dip and settled at 4,777.

Active cases in the city have now come down to 2,086.