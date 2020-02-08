Clashes mar polling day

New Delhi: From the time the election dates were announced to the time polling ended, both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party waged a bitter war of words that escalated to physical altercations between party workers of the two contesting parties on Friday and Saturday. In fact, even on polling day BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal engaged in a short argument on social media over women voters.



On the day of polling, there were several incidents of violence that were reported. The first incident that came to fore was the clash between the AAP and BJP workers in Budh Vihar. There was also an incident that was reported from the Chandni Chowk Assembly segment where Congress candidate Alka Lamba allegedly slapped an AAP worker after he purportedly directed a disdainful personal remark at her.

Incidents of violence were also reported in the Model Town constituency where it has been alleged that the AAP candidate Akhilesh Pati Tripathi sustained injuries after he was reportedly beaten up by BJP goons when he tried to prevent them from supplying liquor to voters on Friday night.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday said the AAP had received inputs that money and liquor were being distributed in some areas of the national capital. To handle the situation and catch culprits, the AAP had formed 272 teams in all the 272 wards to keep a check on such illegal activities.

He said that on Friday, incidents of liquor and money being distributed amongst voters were being reported by people. He also said that the BJP violated the Model Code of Conduct throughout the campaign, till a day before elections. Singh said, "They have ruined the entire election campaign. They resorted to hate speech and ruined the entire atmosphere of the 2020 Delhi assembly election."

Singh also alleged that Union Minister Giriraj Singh in Rithala Assembly constituency was caught trying to influence the election by distributing money. "We had notified the election commission earlier also of BJP leaders using wrong means to woo voters. Today again we are asking the EC to take strict action and lodge an FIR against Giriraj Singh and other leaders of opposition parties. Any leader who resorts to any such means should be penalised," Singh said.