Civil society orgs and politicians step up to help protesting farmers

Gurugram: As more farmers continue to march to Delhi's borders to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws, political and social organisations alike have come out to help the protesters with their needs for basic necessities to sustain the agitation.



From distributing vegetables and raw materials for cooking community meals to ensuring the supply of essentials like milk is uninterrupted and medical equipment is available in case some fall sick, many from civil society have stepped up.

The Haryana Kisan Congress has already sent a large number of its volunteers to protesting sites for providing help to farmers.

"One must visit protesting sites and talk to farmers to realise how much anger is there against these farm laws. A small farmer today is insecure about his source of income and his biggest asset which is his land. There are a large number of farmers from Haryana who are now participating in these protests to show their dissent, said Gaurav Solanki, an HKC member.

With a large number of farmers from Haryana also joining protests, various top leaders from the state have also begun visiting Singhu and Tikri borders to speak to farmers and lend their support to farmers. On Thursday Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja met family members of Ram Mehar Nambardar, a farmer who lost his life while protesting against farm bills. She has also gone to Singhu and Tikri borders to provide her support to farmers.