Civil Lines: Elderly man killed, cartons of cash go missing

New Delhi: An elderly person was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified robbers during a robbery inside his house in Delhi's posh Civil Lines area late at night on Saturday, the police said on Sunday. The body of the man with throat slits was discovered by his son in a pool of blood on Sunday morning, they added.



The deceased has been identified as 77-year-old Ram Kishore Agrawal. According to police, the deceased was sleeping alone in a room on the ground floor. The police suspect that the accused entered the house in the night, robbed cash and slit Agrawal's throat when he suddenly woke up.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of People, North District said that they received a PCR call around 6.52 am on Sunday regarding the murder incident. "The caller identified as the victim's son informed the police that he found his father lying injured in the bed around 6.40 am. His neck was slit and he had four knife injuries on his body. He was rushed to Sushrut Trauma Centre where the doctors declared him dead," Kalsi said.

"Immediately, a police team rushed to the crime scene as well as the hospital. During preliminary investigation, it was found that some cardboard boxes containing cash were found missing from the room. However, the exact amount of cash is yet to be ascertained," He said.

"The police team also questioned a security guard who reported that he saw two unidentified men fleeing from the house in the morning," the DCP added. Meanwhile, the city police also confirmed that hours after the old businessman was robbed and murdered inside his house in Civil Lines, police found the CCTV footage of the accused and also found that the accused came last night & parked their motorbike near the victim's house.

A case has been registered under 302 (Murder) 379( Robbery), 34 sections of IPC at Civil Lines police station.

A crime team was called to the spot to collect the evidence and begin the investigation. Multiple teams in the North district have been alerted to nab the accused. The investigation is underway.

The deceased's son told the police that his father used to sleep in a bedroom on the ground floor 'meanwhile' he, his wife and daughter had slept on the first floor. When he woke up and reached inside his father's bedroom on the ground floor, he came to know about the murder and robbery in the morning, said the police.

Agrawal is survived by a son and a daughter. The family has a property and building construction business in Delhi, NCR region.

Significantly, this comes a day after a sensational robbery was reported in the Anand Lok area of Defence Colony, where burglars targeted a home and stole cash and jewellery worth around Rs 3-4 crore before fleeing.

A team of Special staff and AATS is working on the case of robbery.