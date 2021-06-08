Civil defence man poses as cop to issue Covid challans, held

new delhi: A civil defence volunteer has been arrested for allegedly impersonating as a sub-inspector of the Delhi Police and prosecuting people for COVID-19 violations, officials said on Monday. The accused, Suneel Kumar (31), carried a fake identity card of Delhi Police and pretended to be the sub-inspector posted at the Tigri Police Station, police said. Kumar was apprehended while he was checking the public for mask violations at Band Road in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar on Sunday, a senior police officer said.



He wore a police uniform and had prosecuted many people by issuing them challans for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

The accused is being interrogated to ascertain the exact amount collected by him from the people, police said. The matter came to the fore after Delhi Police constable Amit reached the spot and checked the accused's identity card which was found to be fake.

Kumar was also carrying his Aadhaar Card, Disaster Management Duty Pass and an identity card of Civil Defence, the officer said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, "We registered a case under section 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested Suneel Kumar."