Civil Defence man held for raping girl

New Delhi: A 20-year-old Civil Defence man has been arrested for the kidnapping and rape of a 15-year-old girl, who had first reported the crime to Sub-Inspector Dharambir Singh at his home.



According to the SI, the victim arrived at his residence on November 17, and said that she was visiting someone near Matiala road when one man offered to drop her near her home on his motorcycle. But as the girl sat on the motorcycle, the man took her to a coaching centre and showed her some photographs on his mobile phone. Moreover, she alleged that the man laimed to be from the police. He also assured her that he would get her a job as a teacher in the coaching centre. Thereafter, the man allegedly took her to a park and raped her.