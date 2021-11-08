Civil Defence man, aide held for murder attempt

New Delhi: The special staff of Delhi Police arrested one Delhi Civil Defence staff and his friend on Saturday from Mungeshpur-Katwera mod, Katwara area of Outernorth district, for allegedly attempting murder. Police notified on Sunday that two budding criminals are going to eliminate a person named Sitaram as the accused persons' friend Ali quarreled with him a month back. Even Ali procured them with a weapon — is currently absconding.



Meanwhile, cops identified the accused as Bharat Raghuvanshi and Raj Kumar. Bharat works as a DCD, whereas Raj Kumar is a bus driver, police further informed. "As weapons are being provided to the accused person by the Delhi government, he decided to carry a weapon on his own," a senior police official said.

During the investigation, one loaded country-made pistol along with one live cartridge was found from the possession of accused Bharat and one sophisticated pistol along with three live cartridges in a magazine was found from the possession of accused Raj Kumar.

Further police seized one Splendor motorcycle from their possession. A case u/s 25 Arms Act was registered in this regard. The investigation is in progress.