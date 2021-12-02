Civic teachers to strike, AAP targets BJP on unpaid salaries

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday took aim at the BJP-run municipal corporations of Delhi for not

paying salaries to several categories of staffers — with Chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj saying that after doctors

and paramedics, now teachers have called for a strike over unpaid salaries.

Bharadwaj said that around 7,000 teachers of civic body-run schools have pledged to picket in front of the BJP Headquarters on December 8.

"Even at the time of Diwali, the North MCD did not pay the salaries of its doctors, nurses, paramedic staff, teachers, and others, while Diwali bonuses are a far-fetched dream," Bharadwaj said, adding that no wonder the frequency of strikes had increased to this extent.

"One must wonder why these strikes are happening, repeatedly, in North MCD, East MCD, and even South MCD? Why are they not paying the salaries of their employees? The most straightforward answer to these questions is apparent in the record-breaking plunder being carried out by the BJP politicians," the AAP leader claimed, adding that they were blaming the Delhi government to hide their own failure.

Bharadwaj also said that while the MCDs have been vocal about what they are allegedly owed by the Delhi government but it never asks for the money that the Union government is supposed to pay.

He also said that the MCDs among themselves owe each other money and they never collect these dues.