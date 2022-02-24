Civic polls around the corner, PWD handed to Sisodia

New Delhi: In a rush to complete several road infrastructure projects ahead of the April civic body elections in the Capital, the Delhi government on Wednesday allotted the Public Works Department to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who will take over the department's affairs from former PWD Minister Satyendar Jain.



Delhi government officials have said that the Deputy CM has been entrusted with the responsibility to manoeuvre the department for the next two months in the run-up to the MCD polls.

"The PWD often has to work with MCD on the ground and a lot of work gets stuck on the ground due to back and forth paperwork between the civic bodies and the state government. The Deputy CM will hopefully manoeuvre through it as the next two months are crucial to MCD elections," according to a senior government official aware of developments.

"In exercise of powers conferred under Rule 3 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Allocation of Business Rules) 1993, the Lt Governor in consent with the Chief Minister is pleased to allocate portfolio of Public Works Department to Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister in addition to the portfolios he is presently holding," read the order reassigning the department.

While Satyendar Jain continues to hold charge of key departments such as Health, Power, Water, Home, and Urban Development among others, Sisodia now holds charge of 11 departments in addition to being the Nodal Minister for all Covid-related issues.

The Deputy CM currently holds charge of education, finance, planning, land and building, PWD, vigilance, services, tourism, art, culture and language, labour and employment and all other departments not specifically allotted to any Minister.

Significantly, since the pandemic broke out, works planned under the PWD department have taken a hit with the government publicly saying that they had to divert resources to other departments like health and education that needed them more to deal with the pandemic.

A key grouse with many in Delhi has of course been road construction work and repairs across the city, which have been causing inordinate traffic congestion. One example of this is the work to decongest the Ashram intersection. But with delays in the project, the traffic woes of Delhiites are increasing.

With Sisodia taking charge of the PWD now, officials said the government hopes they are able to clear maximum works in the months before the three civic bodies go to poll sometime in April.

Sisodia has been the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi since February 2015 and is an elected MLA from the Patparganj constituency.