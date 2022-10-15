Civic body plans to build parking lots in busy mkts

New Delhi: The MCD has expedited work on new parking sites with special emphasis on busy market and commercial areas. MCD in order to ease Delhi's parking issues, has plans to build parking lots in busy markets and commercial areas.



A 6 storey puzzle parking at Nizamuddin Basti with the capacity to park 86 cars is likely to be completed in October 2022. A 9 storey shuttle parking for 399 cars at M-Block Market in GK-1 is likely to be completed by June 2023, a 6 storey puzzle parking for 81 cars at Amar Colony Lajpat Nagar is likely to be completed by Dec 2022, a 6 storey puzzle parking at Punjabi Bagh cremation ground for 225 cars is likely to be completed by April 2023, a parking lot for 500 cars at Shiva Market in Pitampura is likely to be completed by Dec 2022, a parking at Gandhi Maidan Chandni Chowk for 2,338 cars is likely to be completed by Dec 2022, a parking at Qutub Road for 174 cars is likely to be completed by Nov 2022, a stack parking at Nigambodh Ghat for 95 cars is likely to be completed by Oct 2022 and a stack parking at Fatehpuri for 196 cars is likely to be completed by Oct 2022.

Commissioning of these parking spaces by MCD will bring huge relief to the general public and traders both. It will also help in easing traffic congestion and will also help in reducing pollution. MCD is continuously working towards finding a solution to parking in the city. With commissioning of these parking sites it will provide huge respite to the general public.