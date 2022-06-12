Civic body launches fortnight-long cleanliness drive, to be held till Jun 26

New Delhi: Civic authorities on Saturday launched a fortnight-long cleanliness drive and an action plan has been prepared to execute the work properly, officials said.



Special sanitation drives were kicked off on Saturday in all zones of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and nodal officers have been appointed to execute the work, officials said.

The 'Swachhta Pakhwada' has been started on the direction of Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena, the MCD said in a statement.

"Under the drive, an action plan has been prepared to execute the work properly and by cleaning garbage material, scrap, debris, unusable items lying on roads, streets and their sides, central verge and other public places," it said.

The campaign will be run for 15 days, till June 26, every day from 8 am to 11 am. On the direction of the L-G, public representatives, RWAs, trade unions, social organizations, and NGOs have been roped in to carry out the campaign in a proper way, the statement said.

"All departments concerned of the MCD will work according to the action plan... The focus will be on areas with commercial establishments, residential colonies,

religious places, JJ colonies... ensuring removal of piles of garbage, cleaning all public facilities and spraying insecticides," it added.