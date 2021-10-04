Civic bodies set new deadlines to flatten Capital's garbage mounds

New Delhi: From bio-mining of legacy waste to setting up of waste-to-energy plants, the three civic bodies of the national capital are striving to flatten and shut landfill sites, which have turned into huge garbage mountains.

The three municipalities — North, South and East Delhi Municipal Corporations — have set deadlines of June 2022, December 2023 and December 2024, respectively to shut landfill sites in their jurisdictions.

According to civic officials, the city cumulatively generates around 11,400 metric tonnes of garbage, out of which nearly 6,200 metric tonnes is dumped at three landfills i.e. Ghazipur, Okhla and Bhalaswa.

Remaining 5,200 metric tonnes garbage is processed locally with the help of compactors and waste-to-energy (WTE) plants.

The issue of garbage mounds and waste processing also surfaced in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 on Friday.

Modi had said that "mountain of garbage" in the city should be removed.

He was referring to the Ghazipur landfill site that has grown into a mountain and was touted as tallest garbage mound in 2019.

In 2019, the height of the Ghazipur landfill was 65 metres, which was only eight meters less than the height of Qutub Minar.

In 2017, a portion of the landfill had fallen on an adjacent road in which two people were killed.

The Ghazipur landfill falls under the jurisdiction of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), which had started the process of bio-mining at the landfill in 2019 to reduce its height by processing legacy waste dumped there.

The EDMC officials claimed that the height of the Ghazipur landfill site has been reduced by 15 metres and they have processed 7,75,000 tonnes of waste dumped at the site since 2019.

Currently, 140 lakh metric ton waste is lying at the Ghazipur landfill site.

"We have set a target of closing the Ghazipur landfill site by December 2024. We have deployed 20 trommel

machines to process the legacy waste but current processing capacity is about 3,000 metric tonnes per day, which will be enhanced further," EDMC mayor Shyam Sunder Agrawal told PTI.

He said that from December the overhauling of Ghazipur WTE plant will be done, which will help in processing 1,500 metric tonnes garbage.

Agrawal said that the municipality is also making efforts to appoint a single agency to process the legacy waste and dispose off the residual inert material.

"The company will have to process and dispose 50 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste in 27 months. Tenders have been issued for the same," he said.

The authorities at the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) said that nearly 60 lakh metric tonnes garbage is lying at the Bhalswa landfill site, which they said, will be processed by the end of June 2022.

A senior official of the North Corporation's Department of Environment Management Services (DEMS) said that currently 24 trommel machines are engaged in processing of 6,000 metric tonnes legacy waste per day.

The official said that bio-mining capacity will be enhanced by engaging 24 more trommel machines.