Civic bodies prepare to tackle vector-borne diseases

New Delhi: Since the National Capital has already witnessed nearly 40 cases of Malaria this year and the figure is the highest in last three years, the civic bodies have started preparation to contain yet another ordeal in the form of vector-borne diseases (VBD).



The experts have raised concerns as majority of sanitation and domestic breeding checkers (DBC) staff are busy in COVID-19 related measures. Hence, containing vector-borne diseases such as Dengue, Chikungunya and Malaria will be a challenging task for the civic bodies.

Anticipating the seriousness of the matter, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting on prevention and control of VBD and stressed on the importance of innovative awareness drives, community participation and cooperation of all the stakeholders in changing the situation of COVID-19 to prevent such diseases.

The minister had said that the VBD problem is a perennial one and this year it has come at the time when the whole country is grappling with COVID-19.

According to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) official, the civic body has started spraying insecticides in its areas and the concerned departments are also planning to adopt a different approach to tackle VBD with Coronavirus.

Mosquito-breeding has been reported in at least 636 households and 1,183 legal notices have been issued this year, according to data released by the SDMC last Monday. The DBCs have checked 29,52,121 houses and also issued challans to 50 offices and residential premises till May 4.

Other municipalities have also convened high-level review meetings to outline strategy in order to prevent and control such diseases in Delhi.

"We have launched campaign to create awareness regarding vector borne diseases in many parts of the city. The corporations have started measures to prevent not only VBD but to fight with Coronavirus as well. DBC and officials of Malaria department will now work together to contain the disease," said leaders from civic agencies.