Citywide PCR integration with police stations from today

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday said that from today onwards, they will integrate the PCR patrolling vans with the existing beats of police stations to augment capabilities at the police station level for separation of law and order and investigation functions —



a pilot project for which was run across 30 police stations for three years.

Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said that the merger of the present jurisdictional strength of PCR and that of the police station beats will enhance the manpower and vehicular capabilities of the thanas "to conduct beat-wise patrolling and better surveillance on criminals and illegal activities, besides attending to law & order functions under the single command of the police station/district".

As per police, the step was taken after Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana constituted a high-level committee comprising senior Delhi Police officers, to coordinate this systemic change after a detailed examination of all aspects.

As per Biswal, "The new decentralised system will allow the police stations to organise their patrolling as per requirement and also bring the PCR MPV staff under their human resources. For all practical purposes, the PCR staff, numbering around 5,000, shall be considered posted to the concerned police stations."

Post integration, each beat will have a patrol vehicle with a minimum of two police personnel patrolling the beat 24x7 in shifts and also attending PCR calls. "They would also attend to other minor law & order in the beat and also ensure surveillance over unlawful activities and all other issues that are currently the responsibility of the Beat and Division officers and the PCR MPVS respectively," the Delhi Police said.

Police added that there will be an Emergency Crime Team in the police station 24x7 to attend to the need for registration of cases, evidence collection and investigation consequent to calls on ERSS 112 attended by the beat MPVS. "The Station House Officer (SHO), being overall in-charge of the police station functioning, will also be directly responsible for the works of Duty Officer, Public Facilitation Desk staff, Woman Help Desk staff and any other front end citizen servicing function," Biswal said.