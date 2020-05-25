City's peak power demand picks up, may touch record high in July

New Delhi: In a sign of revival of commercial and industrial activities in Delhi post lockdown relaxations, the peak power demand of the city is picking up and expected to touch a record high of 7500 MW in July. Discom officials said Delhi's power demand may surpass last year's peak in July which was 7409 MW.



This year, the peak power demand may touch 7500 MW, they said. "Though Delhi's peak power demand for May is still lower than the peak power demand of last year, it has started catching up. After the end of lockdown 3.0 on May 17, peak demand has started increasing and gap from corresponding period last year narrowed due to easing of restrictions," they said.

Peak power demand is the highest demand in a day, month or an year.

During the lockdown that started on March 23 in Delhi due to coronavirus, there was reduction in the day power demand as commercial and industrial establishments were closed, officials said.

"The closing down of commercial and industrial establishments besides offices had led to around 70-90 percent reduction of the power demand in this segment," the officials said.