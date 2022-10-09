City's first slum festival to be organised on Mon: Govt

New Delhi: The Delhi government will host the city's first "slum festival" on the occasion of World Homeless Day on October 10, according to a statement issued by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

The festival will witness week-long celebrations by the DUSIB towards "sensitising the public about homelessness", they said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will be the chief guest at the event.

Activities such as medical camps, yoga, meditation classes, a special drive on cleanliness, tidiness and tree plantation will be conducted across all the DUSIB shelters and basti vikas kendras for a week.

Camps in collaboration with the departments concerned for issuing Aadhaar cards and voter identity cards will also be organised. Clothes, blankets, medicines and nutritious food will be distributed among homeless people during the event.

Separately, Delhi's first "Slum Festival" will also be conducted on October 10 at the night shelter complex at Sarai Kale Khan.