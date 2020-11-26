City's first fully automated tower parking lot opened in Green Park

New delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Wednesday opened Delhi-NCR's first automated multilevel tower car parking facility near the Green Park metro station. It was inaugurated by Union Power Minister RK Singh and L-G Anil Baijal.



The parking lot covers an area of 878 sqm and was completed at a cost of Rs 18.20 crores. The SDMC has notified the parking charges at Rs 20 per hour, Rs 100 for 24 hours, Rs 1,200 day pass (Monthly) and Rs 2,000 day and night pass (Monthly).

SDMC Mayor Anamika Mithilesh Singh said that the civic body will "explore the possibility of using the facade for generating revenue by using it for advertisement purposes".

The Union Power Minister said he was confident that the tower parking project will contain pollution around the Green Park area while LG Anil Baijal said "this sort of vertical parking is most appropriate for congested markets and populated colonies as it requires just 1.50 sqm to park a car in comparison to 30 sqm required in conventional parking".

It has 4 towers, each with 17 floors that can accommodate 34 cars (per tower). The parking lot also has an automated ticket dispenser with boom barrier at entry and exit, electricity back-up, a fire fighting system with sprinklers at each level, a fire staircase with fire lifts connecting all 4 towers. It also has public waiting areas, a separate room for those with babies and small children, gender-segregated toilets, and a separate waiting room for drivers (with toilets). The parking facility has space for approximately 32 SUVs cars and 104 Sedans.