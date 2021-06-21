City's 1st preventive detention to drug-peddler under PIT-NDPS

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has now served its first preventive detention order for one year to a known drug dealer under the PIT-NDPS (Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances) Act, it said in a statement on Sunday.

It added that this was the first such proposal of the Delhi Police that was approved by the Screening Committee (headed by the NCB chief) and by the Central Advisory Board that also comprises three judges of the Delhi High Court, including the Chief Justice.

Under this anti-drug trafficking law, law enforcement agencies are empowered to detain an accused for up to one year as a preventive measure to stop trafficking. Under this law, the accused will not be entitled to bail during the preventive detention period.

According to the Delhi Police, the detention order was served to one Sharafat Sheikh, who as per police, has been accused in at least 36 separate criminal cases, of which five are under the NDPS Act and has a criminal history dating back to 1986.