City's 1st female plasma donor says more women should come forward

New Delhi: The first female plasma donor in the national capital on Sunday asked more women to donate their antibody rich' plasma and contribute towards the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Bhumika Kohli (20), a journalism student and resident of Rohini in north west

Delhi, tested positive for coronavirus on May 30. Her brother Arpit Kohli was diagnosed on May 25.

The brother-sister duo donated their plasma at the country's first plasma bank at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences here on Saturday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had inaugurated the facility on Thursday to ease access to plasma being used as a trial to treat coronavirus patients. The bank coordinates with patients who have recovered from the disease, and are eligible to donate plasma.

Bhumika said AAP MLA Raghav Chadha inspired her and her brother to donate plasma.

"We were given pick up and drop option. It was completely hassle-free. A few tests were conducted to ascertain if we were fit to donate plasma. The entire process took only 45 minutes," Arpit said.

The doctors at the facility are very helpful and listen to you patiently, he said.