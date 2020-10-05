City tops list in crimes committed by foreigners

new delhi: Even as Delhi accounted for the place recording the highest number of crimes against foreigners among all states and union territories, foreigners themselves indulging in criminal activities have maintained an upward surge with 264 such cases being reported in the Capital last year, as per the National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) latest data on crime in the country.



Recording as much as 17 per cent of all crimes carried out by foreigners last year, Delhi has seen a gradual increase with 173 such cases recorded in 2017 and 203 witnessed in 2018.

The data further goes on to show that as many as 66 foreigners were booked by the police under the Foreigners Act 1946 and the Registration of Foreigners Act 1939 while 59 of them were charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Significantly, 41 foreigners, the highest after Goa which accounts for 47 such cases, were charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 in Delhi while 18 cases under The Arms Act, 1959, were also registered in the UT, securing the top-most rank in that category.

Earlier this year, around 500 members of the Tablighi Jamaat, an Islamic Missionary Group, were booked under the Foreigners Act for allegedly violating the visa rules by taking part in religious activities at the Nizamuddin Markaz here. Multiple courts later ruled that Markaz attendees did not particularly violate their visa norms.