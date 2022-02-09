City to get eight more automated driving test tracks

New Delhi: To reduce the waiting time for driving license applicants, the Delhi government will soon construct eight more automated driving test tracks at educational institutions, including ITIs, run by it at a cost of over Rs 20 crore, officials said on Tuesday.



The Transport Department recently issued a tender inviting private bidders for constructing the tracks within a five-month period, they said.

"The new automated driving test tracks will help reduce the waiting time for applicants seeking permanent driving licences. Currently, the waiting period for taking the test is around two months," a senior Transport Department official said.

There are 10 automated test tracks at the motor licensing office (MLOs) in the city and around 1,500-2,000 applications are received every day for driving skill tests, he said.

The tracks will come up at seven industrial training institutes (ITIs), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women and Delhi Technological University in Bawana, the officials said.