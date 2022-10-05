City to dismantle last 3 Covid care centres

New Delhi: Authorities in Delhi have given the nod to dismantle three remaining COVID care centres in the city that had been set up due to a spike in cases, even as they stressed the need to keep a vigil against the spread of the coronavirus in view of the festival season.



The Delhi Disaster Management Authority, in its meeting held on September 22, discussed the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

According to the minutes of the meeting, Delhi LG V K Saxena, who is the chairman of the DDMA, said Delhi could do a little better on the vaccination front. Out of a total of 1.33 crore beneficiaries eligible for the precaution doses, it was found that only 31.49 lakh (24 per cent) had taken them till September 20, according to the data shared during the meeting.

In view of the upcoming festivals, Saxena said there is a need for a continued strict vigil.

This will be a critical period as people may ignore COVID-appropriate behaviour during festivals, he said.

It is important to adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour and to create mass awareness among the people to follow the same, he said, according to the minutes of the meeting.

Delhi on Wednesday logged 96 fresh COVID cases with a positivity rate of 1.42 per cent, according to data issued by the city health department here.

The DDMA also gave its nod for extending the contractual engagement of staff in hospitals till December 31.

In March 2020, amid a surge in cases, hospitals were allowed to engage contractual staff like nursing orderlies and sanitation workers up to 25 per cent, in addition to sanctioned strength, till June that year.

Subsequently, COVID hospitals were also given a go-ahead to engage 25 per cent additional doctors and 40 per cent more nurses and orderlies above the sanctioned strength.

This was last extended till June 30 this year for COVID as well as non-COVID hospitals.

The health secretary requested a decision on the extension of manpower hired on a contractual basis against vacant posts only in COVID hospitals till March 31, 2023.

The DDMA was informed that during COVID, three hospitals were established but there was no manpower available at that time hence manpower to these hospitals was diverted from other hospitals.