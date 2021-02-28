City set for roll-out of 2nd phase of Coronavirus vaccination drive

New Delhi: After injecting shots against COVID-19 to over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries, authorities in Delhi are now set for the roll-out of the second phase of the inoculation drive on March 1.



In the second phase, people aged above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities will be vaccinated.

At Delhi government hospitals, doctors and other medical staff were upbeat about the second phase of the drive.

Over 13,000 beneficiaries had received anti-COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, a significant fall from the number of people who had got the shots a day before, according to data shared by officials.

More than 3.6 lakh beneficiaries have received the vaccine till Friday in Delhi since the start of the inoculation drive a month ago, with over 18,900 people receiving jabs on Thursday.

Sources in the Delhi government said preparations are in full swing for the next phase.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 243 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, while three more fatalities pushed the death toll to

10,909, according to the data shared by the city health department.