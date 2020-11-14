City sees 7,802 new cases & 91 deaths; over 56,000 tests conducted in a day

New Delhi: The tally of Coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 4.74 lakh on Friday with 7,802 more people contracting the viral disease, while 91 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours pushed the death toll to 7,423.



Of the total 4,74,830 cases reported in Delhi so far, 4,23,078 have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out.

In the last 24 hours, 56,553 tests were conducted to detect COVID-19 infection, of which 19,910 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 36,643 rapid antigen tests.

Meanwhile, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday expressing concern over rising coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government after Diwali is likely to put in place arrangements for crowd control and ensuring COVID-19 appropriate behaviour like social distancing and use of face cover.

In a Delhi Diaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting after Diwali, the city government may propose staggered timing of markets and other such measures to prevent crowding, sources said.

Kejriwal in a virtual press briefing said several preventive measures will be taken by the Delhi government and hoped that the surge in COVID-19 cases will subside in the next seven to 10 days.

"Corona (coronavirus cases) is rising. I am worried because of the situation. The Delhi government will take several preventive measures in the coming days to control the situation. I hope in 7-10 days, the number of cases should decline and the situation should come under control," he said.

The National Centre for Disease Control in a report drafted recently had warned that Delhi needs to be prepared for about 15,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 per day taking into account the upcoming winter season-related respiratory problems, large influx of patients from outside and festive gatherings.

Since September, daily cases had begun to rise in the city. From the last week of September, it had stated to come down a bit. The number of people in home isolation increased to 26,252 on Wednesday from 24,435 the previous day.